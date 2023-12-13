MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is asking for the publics help in located the suspect in a vehicle burglary from over 10 months ago.

On Thursday, Feb. 9 Mission police were dispatched to a residence, located at the 2000 block of Spring Glen Ave. Police determined that the vehicle burglary was committed at 3 a.m.

Courtesy: Mission PD

Police obtained Ring camera footage from the residence which shows the burglary taking place.

Anyone with information regarding the man in the video is asked to contact the Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5025 or Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477 (TIPS). All information will be confidential.