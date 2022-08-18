MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is asking citizens to be aware of an ongoing phone scam.

According to a City of Mission Facebook post, the scammer is identifying themselves as “Sgt. Bob Quait” and is asking residents to deposit money to an account or purchase a gift card.

Mission police public information officer Arturo Flores explained the process of the scam call in a Facebook video.

Flores said the department does not have a Sgt. Quait and the caller is contacting the residents from the phone number (956) 302-9576. Officers are asking the public not to return the scammers call and to notify local authorities immediately.

Mission police said they do not call residents for court issues or request payments over the phone. The department is urging residents not to deposit money to an account or gift card.

Anyone who has received a scam call is asked to contact Mission PD (956) 584-5000 or local authorities.