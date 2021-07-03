Mission PD arrests multiple individuals for racing

by: Victoria Lopez

Credit: Mission Police Department

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Police Department arrested multiple individuals for racing on Thursday.

All eight of the individuals were charged for racing on the highway, a Class B misdemeanor with an $1,000 bond.

“The City of Mission Traffic Units have been working the streets to keep citizens our safe from these individuals that have no regard for our public safety”

Art Flores, Mission PD

The individuals arrested are named below:

  • Pedro Lopez Jr.
  • Cory Michael Salinas
  • Johnathan Vargas
  • Juan F. Lopez
  • Miguel Gonzalez
  • Mario A. Guzman
  • Ramiro Ramirez
  • Cesar Lopez

