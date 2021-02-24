Mission offers rental help to residents affected by COVID-19

MISSION, Texas — The City of Mission Community Development Department announced they are accepting applications for the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TERAP).

The city’s news release said TERAP provides rental assistance to income-eligible households economically impacted by COVID-19 to help them stay housed during the pandemic.

The program pays up to 6 months of an eligible household’s rent with at least one of those months covering a month of future rent.

Applicants must have income at or below HUD-specified income limits of 80%, and cannot have any duplication of assistance. Units that are already receiving assistance or are public housing units are not eligible, said the city.

The city said they received TERAP funding through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds.

Basic requirements include:

Live in the City of Mission

Document financial impact due to the loss of income, loss of a job, medical issue, quarantine, or school closure after April, 2020

Proof of tenancy (Lease Agreement)

Landlord must agree to waive fees and not evict the tenant

Other restrictions apply

Applications and additional information are available here.

For more information, please contact Mission CDBG at 956-580-8670.