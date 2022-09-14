MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission, the CARES Act, and Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. have partnered to help families in the city who are struggling to pay for their mortgage, rent, or utility bills.

Jo Anne Longoria, the Community Development Director for the city of Mission, said this year they have already helped 40,000 households and want more people to take advantage.

“We’re trying to reach out to these people that haven’t been informed about our program. You know, it might be a neighbor or family member, you know, that they haven’t heard that we’re doing this in the city of mission,” said Longoria.

She said the amount of money received will vary and there are requirements that need to be met to qualify.

“They have to live within the city limits, they have to have been affected financially, and they have to meet the income guidelines set by HUD. We would be asking for maybe an employer letter letting us know that they were affected by the COVID pandemic,” said Longoria.

Longoria said those who are interested in receiving financial help can receive in-person guidance at the city of Mission’s upcoming One Stop Shop which is happening at the Center for Education and Economic Development building on Sept. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We will be looking for their birth certificates, their IDs, their Social Security cards, maybe bank statements, and income tax documents. Also, the letter from the employer, if they already have that, that would be helpful,” said Longoria.

Assistance will be provided in both English and Spanish.