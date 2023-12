MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is offering Christmas tree recycling services to locals until the end of the month.

The drop-off style recycling will will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Drop off will take place at 1400 S. Conway Ave.

Due to the holidays, services will be closed Jan. 1 and 2.

Trees must be completely bare with no ornaments, lights or tinsel.

For more information, call (956) 583-2564.