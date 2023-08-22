Dental workers have not been part of the first wave of COVID-19 vaccination in Texas. Other states have included the group. (Getty Images)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Mission of Mercy-RGV is planning a free dental outreach for the Valley. The event is being planned for next month at the Bert Ogden Arena.

Medical professionals came out to Lone Star National Bank headquarters in McAllen to discuss the importance of dental care.

Doctors and local leaders also spoke about the number of people in the Valley who do not have dental insurance or do not see a dentist regularly.

“We know that good dental health means holding off heart disease. It means a fight against dementia, it means maybe less rheumatologic disease and another way to fight diabetes,” said Dr. Carlos Cardenas, Gastroenterologist at DHR Health.

The group also announced free pre-health screenings on Saturday at Nuestra Clinica Del Valle at 801 W. 1st Street in San Juan as well as another on Sep. 9 at Nuestra Clinica Del Valle at 611 N. Bryan Road in Mission.