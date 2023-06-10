HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Water Development Board awarded millions of dollars to Mission and Alamo to use for new wastewater system projects.

Mission was given $8,510,00 tol construct a wastewater collection system to bring first-time sewer service to 14 subdivisions northwest of Mission. The wastewater will be transported via a force main to be treated at the City’s existing wastewater treatment plant.

The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is receiving $14,200,000 to also build a wastewater system project.

With the funding, the water corporation will provide sewer service to the unincorporated subdivisions of Cielo Azul No. 5 and Mesquite Subdivision No. 1. It will also provide sewer service to nine other subdivisions in Hidalgo County.

The TWDB is the state agency that handles water issues in Texas.