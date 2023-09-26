MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission held a swearing-in ceremony for its new fire chief Monday.

Fire Chief Adrian Garcia began his career at the Mission Fire Department in 1991 as a volunteer firefighter. He has over 32 years of public service in different parts of Texas.

Garcia previously served as the Assistant Fire Chief of the Fire Prevention and Planning Division at the DFW Airport Fire Services, Plans Team Manager for the Texas Task Force, and Fire Chief for the City of Kingsville Fire Department.

“I’ve come full circle right back to the Mission Fire Department,” Garcia said. “This is my roots. This is where my family is at. It’s really good to come home.”

Garcia left the Mission Fire Department in 1997 with no expectation of earning the title of fire chief.

Twenty-six years after leaving Mission, Garcia got to a point where he realized being a fire chief was one of his career goals.

“I always dreamt of coming back to Mission and finishing my career here as the fire chief,” Garcia said. “The good Lord has provided that and here I am 26 years later.”