HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of two men accused in the shooting death of a 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On Monday, Obed Peña, 27, appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to killing Leonardo Veliz in October 2021.

Peña is accused of being involved in a shooting on Oct. 14, 2021 near Mission. Police were called to the area of a Stripes store near 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Drive in reference to gunshots. Witnesses told authorities there were several men fighting with handguns at the location.

Law enforcement later received a call from a motorist who saw two men with gunshot wounds bleeding in their vehicle. The motorist took the two men to the hospital where Veliz later died.

Investigators labeled Peña and Jose Maria Victoria, 22, as the murder suspects. Victoria was arrested days after the shooting but it took authorities until Feb. 25 to arrest Peña.

Three others were also arrested for tampering with evidence: Rolando Tovar Sanchez, 21, Angel Mata, 18, and Jonathan Mora, 19.

Victoria pleaded not guilty. His next court date is scheduled for April 20. Peña’s next court date is scheduled for July 27.

Peña has previously been found guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.