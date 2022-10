MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said.

The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m.

The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken to McAllen Medical Center and is in the ICU for evaluation.

Police said the accident is under investigation.