HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homeowners across the Valley are receiving notices that might look like good news, but in fact can be bad news.

Home appraisal values are going up – often by large amounts – and that means residents are getting taxed more.

Mission retiree Dennis Baumgarden, whose only income is social security, received his notice a week ago.

“My market value of a mobile home, no land, went from 42,000 in value to 55,000 in one year,” Baumgarden said.

Baumgarden and his wife worry about having to pay higher taxes on a fixed income, feeling the price jump is impossible.

“It’s not right. I feel they’re not using good solid standards of appraisal,” Baumgarden said.

Mcallen-based property tax consultant Tim Wilkins spoke with Baumgarden and explained why he received this notice from Hidalgo County.

”This year they reworked their mobile home schedules. So they got all their sales data, all their comparisons, they increase the valuations,” Wilkins explained.

Wilkins says he will now take over Baumgarden’s fight with the county.

“We will file a protest with the appraisal district and start building a case, request information from them on what they use to increase his valuation and try to get it reduced as low as possible,” Wilkins says.

Wilkins is not the only person in the Valley who does this work. There are numerous property tax consultants across the Valley licensed by Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

“You can do searches under property tax consultant or you can go to TDLR and look for licensed agents in your area,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins tells us less than five percent of property owners take these steps to protest their valuation.

He adds that residents can use a tax consultant or do it on their own, but protesting a valuation is the only way to get the price reduced.