An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Mission men pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic cocaine in a Best Buy parking lot, authorities announced.

Eddie Perez, 29, and Juan Alberto Mendez Jr., 28, both admitted to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 44 pounds of cocaine, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

According to the release, in October of 2022, Perez was supposed to deliver narcotics to another individual on behalf of his friend, Mendez.

On that day, authorities were conducting surveillance at a Best Buy parking lot in McAllen and saw vehicles approach. Perez was caught on video removing bags containing bricks of cocaine from the trunk of his vehicle.

Mendez was parked in another vehicle observing the transaction, the release stated. Law enforcement approached and arrested Perez and Mendez immediately.

Over 44 pounds of cocaine were seized at the parking lot.

Perez and Mendez will be sentenced July 24. At that time, both face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Mendez was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing and Perez has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.