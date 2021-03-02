Mission mayor responds to Gov. Abbott’s decision to reopen Texas

MISSION, Texas — City of Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña responded to Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement about reopening Texas.
The mayor’s press release said he hoped that coronavirus cases in the Rio Grande Valley do not spike as people begin to venture out.
The mayor’s statement:
“I fully understand the need and the desire to reopen, but our hospitalizations just began to decrease and vaccinations are still in the early stages. While everyone can agree that the precautionary measures taken by the community have been working, the virus is still here. I know the numbers are a little more favorable, but every day we are adding to the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. The key to stopping the community spread of the coronavirus in Mission is to continue following guidelines like social distancing, wearing masks, good hygiene and testing. As of today, all City facilities will continue to require masks for staff and visitors. That includes every City of Mission building, including the CEED (Center for Economic Development), our Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce and any facilities leased by the City.”Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña, City of Mission