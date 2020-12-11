Mission man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing children

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A Mission man will spend 30 years in prison for sexually abusing two children.

Jose Javier Rodriguez, 30, pleaded guilty to sexual abusing a child under 14 and aggravated sexual assault of a child six years of age.

According to jail records, these offenses were committed in March 2017 and August 2019.

“There is nothing more precious than the life of a child,” said DA Rodriguez. “Our office will continue to fight for justice and put these sexual predators behind bars.”

Rodriguez will spend 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division for this offense.

Residents are encouraged to report child abuse by calling 1-800-252-5400.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday