Mission man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing children

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A Mission man will spend 30 years in prison for sexually abusing two children.

Jose Javier Rodriguez, 30, pleaded guilty to sexual abusing a child under 14 and aggravated sexual assault of a child six years of age.

According to jail records, these offenses were committed in March 2017 and August 2019.

“There is nothing more precious than the life of a child,” said DA Rodriguez. “Our office will continue to fight for justice and put these sexual predators behind bars.”

Rodriguez will spend 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division for this offense.

Residents are encouraged to report child abuse by calling 1-800-252-5400.