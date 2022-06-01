HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Mission man has pleaded guilty to human smuggling.

Leonardo Davila Jr, 24, admitted to smuggling 73 nationals, all of whom were in the country illegally.

Davila attempted to drive a tractor-trailer with nationals of Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Mexico, and El Salvador into the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias

A K-9 alerted authorities of the presence of concealed humans.

Davila will receive his sentencing on August 24, 2022, and faces charges of up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Davila will remain in custody until his hearing.