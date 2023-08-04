MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man accused of kidnapping his ex-wife at gunpoint was arrested, records show.

Juan Delgado is charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On July 10, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in rural Mission in reference to a kidnapping that had occurred two days prior.

Deputies spoke with a woman, who said she had separated from her husband in June. Since the two separated, she said he had been sending her messages with pictures of a shotgun saying “does not matter who gets in my way I will shoot them,” an affidavit stated.

At 11:30 p.m. July 8, records show Delgado showed up in a white Chevrolet truck smiling at her as he told her to get in the truck. The affidavit adds that Delgado was tapping a shotgun that he had on his side.

Out of fear for her life, the woman got in the truck where she was taken to Delgado’s home. There he allegedly started punching her on her head, shoulders and arms, the document states.

After the assault, Delgado took her back to her home without saying a word.

A week before the kidnapping, on June 26, deputies responded to a call at the same resident. The woman’s mother spoke with authorities, and said that Delgado arrived at the home and told her to get in.

When the woman refused, she threw a rock at the truck. According to the affidavit, Delgado then reversed his truck and attempted to hit her. The woman’s mother said the truck struck a fence, causing it to break and hit her thigh.

Delgado was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Aug. 2. His bond was set at $250,000 and records show he remains jailed as of Friday.