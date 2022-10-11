MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated assault on his family.

Isidro Antonio Hernandez, 37, pleaded guilty to all offenses before jury selection began Oct. 5, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office stated Monday.

370th District Court Judge Noe Gonzalez sentenced Hernandez to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division on Oct. 7.

The sentences will run concurrently, officials said.

The offenses included:

1st-degree felony, aggravated assault family member causing serious bodily injury, 25 years;

2nd-degree felony, aggravated assault with affirmative finding of a deadly weapon, 20 years;

3rd-degree felony, continuous family violence, 10 years;

3rd-degree felony, continuous family violence, 10 years;

3rd-degree felony, assault of public servant; motion to revoke community supervision, 5 years.

The case was prosecuted by Felony Division Assistant District Attorneys Vance Gonzales and Troy Tijerina.

Hernandez was charged with continuous domestic violence cases against the same family.

“The heinous nature of these crimes demanded swift justice,” Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. said. “I want to commend ADA Vance Gonzales and ADA Troy Tijerina for ensuring this domestic abuser never hurts his family or any other innocent person ever again.”