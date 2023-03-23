McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was sentenced Wednesday in connection to a 2014 double homicide.

Jose Eduardo Espinoza was sentenced to 10 years in state jail on two counts of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, Espinoza was arrested in connection to a home invasion on Feb. 1, 2014, at the 4800 block of La Vista in McAllen.

Police said that gunfire broke out during the invasion, leaving 22-year-old David Means of Mission and 32-year-old Arturo Javier Hinojosa of Pharr dead.

Espinoza was taken into custody over six years later when DPS stopped him for traffic violations. Records indicate that he was booked on May 1, 2020, on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, failure to identify, reckless driving, and evading arrest.

Espinoza received ten years sentences on both counts of murder which will run concurrently. Records show that he was also given a jail credit of nearly three years.