Mission man found guilty on 13 counts of sexual abuse of a child

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was found guilty on 13 counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Enrique Moreno Sanchez, 69, was found guilty on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, six counts of indecency with a child sexual contact and six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

A trial was held from Nov. 30 – Dec. 7 for Sanchez, who was accused of abusing the victim, an extended family member from six years of age to nine years of age.

“No child should have to suffer any type of abuse from anyone let alone a family member they trusted,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. in the release. “I commend Chief Hope Palacios and her team for bringing this case to trial, getting a conviction and helping put a guilty man behind bars where he can never abuse a child again.”

According to the release, Sanchez is expected to receive 99 years for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child (first-degree felony), 20 years for each count of Indecency with Child Sexual Contact (second-degree felony) and 99 years for each count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (first-degree felony).

The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios and Special Crimes Division Assistant District Attorney Laura Rodriguez. They were assisted by Special Crimes Division Investigators Linda Greenwood and David White, Special Crimes Division Advocates Ilda Sifuentes and Marlene Ramirez, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo and Starr Counties, Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance Safe HAVEN and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, per the release.

Sanchez will be formally sentenced on Friday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

To report information on suspected child abuse, call 1-800-252-5400.