WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an all-terrain-vehicle crash that killed a man in Mission.

Jose Veliz Jr., 45, of Mission, died while riding an ATV at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 9 on Madrid Drive south of Milan Drive, authorities said. Veliz lost control of the ATV, causing it to go on two wheels and tossing him off the vehicle and onto the street, officials said.

Veliz succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed Veliz was not wearing a helmet and was traveling at an unsafe speed, officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety encourages motorists to wear a DOT-compliant helmet, goggles, long sleeves and pants, over-the-ankle boots and gloves when operating an all-terrain vehicle.

The department also advises against riding on paved roads except to cross when done safely and permitted by law.