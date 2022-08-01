WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on July 30.

The DPS news release said the incident occurred at about 7:24 p.m. on Bryan Road south of 7 Mile Line north of Mission.

A preliminary investigation showed a red 2021 GMC Sierra truck, occupied by one male driver and four passengers, was trying to leave the residence. A man, a home member, shoved himself onto the vehicle to prevent it from leaving, said DPS.

The man fell to the ground after the truck ran over his left foot. He then stood up and lost his balance, which caused him to fall, and sustained a head injury.

The driver of the GMC truck stopped to render aid.

The victim, identified as Alejandro Marquez, 48 of Mission, was transported to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance. Marquez died from his injuries at the hospital, said the news release.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this incident.