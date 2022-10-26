DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man returning from Mexico on Sunday had an outstanding warrant for arrest in connection child sexual assault investigation, federal authorities said.

Juan Alejandro Lopez, 23, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Donna International Crossing on a charge of sexual assault-indecency with a child stemming from an investigation by the Mission Police Department.

“CBP officers at border crossings screen all travelers attempting to make entry into the United States and frequently encounter travelers with outstanding warrants for their arrest” said Port Director Walter Weaver, of the Progreso/Donna Port of Entry.

CBP officers referred Lopez’s vehicle to a secondary area for further inspection due to a possible match to an outstanding warrant, officials said. A biometric fingerprint check referenced against national law enforcement databases confirmed Lopez’s identity, CBP said.

Lopez, a U.S. citizen, was turned over to the Mission Police Department for adjudication of the warrant, CBP said.