Mission man convicted with meth

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A federal jury convicted a Mission resident for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute meth, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

The jury convicted Eugenio Perez Jr., 49, after a two-day trial in which he tried to convince the jury that officials had rushed to judgment and did not adequately investigate. The trial included three witnesses.

Perez was found with more than 500 grams of meth, according to the release.

Perez crashed into an SUV pulling out of a parking lot. A local officer approached Perez after seeing him pull a bag from his truck’s cab and place it into the bed of the truck. The officer instructed Perez not to take anything from the vehicle.

Perez’s daughter arrived at the scene, taking the bag from the bed of the truck, and placed it in her car, according to testimony.

The officer testified in court that he stopped her from leaving the area, and asked her to show him what was inside the bag, which had approximately 1.6 kilograms of meth.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane presided over the trial and set sentencing for July 27, 2021. Perez faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million fine.

Previously released on bond, Perez was taken into custody following the sentencing Tuesday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Palmview Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Mitchell and M. Alexis Garcia prosecuted the case.