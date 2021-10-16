Mission man arrested for murder after killing 22-year-old

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office has arrested a man for the shooting death of a 22-year-old man Thursday.

On Thursday, Hidalgo County Sheriffs deputies responded to a disturbance of gunshots being fired North of the 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Road at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Deputies received a call from a driver reporting two men with wounds and bleeding in their vehicle. The driver assisted the individuals.

One of the victims died at the hospital and was later identified as Leonardo Veliz, 22.

On Saturday, Jose Maria Victoria was arrested for the shooting death of 22-year-old, Leonardo Veliz.

Victoria will be arraigned for 1st Degree Murder at the Hidalgo County Detention Center Saturday.