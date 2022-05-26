MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Mission was sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling $2 million worth of cocaine.

Reynaldo Perez Jr., 29, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

On June 26, 2021, Perez was a passenger on a Tornado Bus at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint. A K-9 was alerted at his luggage at the cargo area of the bus.

A search of his luggage led to the discovery of 21 bundles of a white-powdery substance, later determined to be 21 kilograms of cocaine.

It was valued at approximately $2,000,000, the release stated.

During the hearing, evidence was shown of Perez executing two successful narcotic attempts prior to being caught.