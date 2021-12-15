Mission: Man arraigned after crash that left mother and daughter dead

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police released additional information on the crash that killed a mother and daughter from Mission.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Mission PD responded to the area of West 2 Mile Line and Holland Road in regards to a major accident.

Before the crash, U.S. Border Patrol had requested assistance from Mission Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) after a grey Ford Escape failed to yield, the release states.

Mission police officers attempted to stop the vehicle by activating emergency equipment, but the driver, Esteban Cantu Jr., refused to stop his vehicle.

Mission PD then discontinued pursuit of the vehicle. U.S. Border Patrol continued following the suspect, and DPS troopers assisted by taking the lead, the release states.

Upon reaching the intersection of West Mile 2 Line and Holland Road, Cantu “failed to yield the right away” to a brown Honda, driven by Carmen Huerta Sosa, 59, and accompanied by her daughter, Viridiana Charon Lloyd, 22.

A collision occurred, killing both Sosa and Lloyd.

The release states that Cantu, 18, was transporting six migrants at the time of the crash. Cantu and the migrants were transported to a local hospital.

Cantu was charged and arraigned for the following offenses: