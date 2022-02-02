HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man facing murder charges for running over and killing his wife is moving forward with his court case.

Erick Solache, 27, is accused of murdering his wife in April 2021. He appeared in court today where a pre-trial and trial date scheduling was rescheduled to March 9.

According to court documents, Solache is charged with running over his wife Karen Alexia Lopez, 24, on April 25, 2021.

Authorities say they responded to a local hospital about “suspicious circumstances” on April 25 just before 11:30 p.m.

Hospital staff told deputies the 24-year-old arrived with Solache with injuries consistent with those of being struck by a vehicle.

Solache told authorities he took his wife to the hospital after finding her injured on the canal bank near their home.

Officials found evidence that matched the findings made by medical staff on Solache’s vehicle.

The 27-year-old was taken to the sheriff’s office, where authorities say he admitted to running over his wife after an argument.

Lopez later died of injuries sustained in the incident.

Solache was arrested and charged with murder. He has remained in jail on a $2 million bond since April 2021.

Solache waived his arraignment and will face trial for the charge at a date to be determined.