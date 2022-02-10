HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man facing charges for murdering two women in 2015 is looking to lower his bond total ahead of the trial.

Guadalupe Garcia Vela, 27, is looking to reduce the $750 thousand bond total he faces for a capital murder charge he faces from a 2015 incident. His attorney is looking to lower the bond for $100 thousand.

Garcia Vela is accused of killing Yvette Garza, 20, and Natalie Hernandez, 20, on Dec. 20, 2015 in Palmview. Police say Garza and Hernandez were found dead with gunshot wounds.

The murder is believed to be drug-related as one of the women was found with cocaine packages strapped to their legs.

Garcia Vela was arrested near Beaumont in January 2016. He was indicted for the charge in April 2016.

He originally faced a $1 million bond total for the charge but a bond reduction motion lowered the total to $750 thousand in August 2016.

Garcia Vela was scheduled for trial in April 2019 but delays have pushed the trial to May 2022.

He has remained in jail since his arrest in January 2016.

Garcia Vela’s mother, Antonia Garcia Vela, and sister, Karla Gaona were charged with giving false police reports pertaining to the case. Each pleaded guilty and received probation sentences.