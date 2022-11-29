MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission is getting ready to light its tree after rain previously dimmed the city’s flare.

Due to inclement weather, Mission rescheduled its annual Christmas tree lighting and other festivities to this Thursday and Friday, with events from 6 to 9 p.m. both days at the Leo Pena Placita Park in downtown Mission.

Thursday’s tree lighting will be followed by pictures with Santa, toy raffles, a Monster Tint Car Show and a performance by “New Variety Band” as the closing act.

The event is free and open to the public.