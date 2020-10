MISSION, Texas — The Mission Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Saturday, the City of Mission announced that K9 Officer Roxy died at age of 9.

Roxy spent seven years with the Mission Police Department and worked on several assignments during her tenure, including multiple drug and money seizures.

K9 Roxy’s handler was Officer Adrian Guerra.

Multiple officers with Mission PD saluted K9 Roxy as she was taken from the veterinary hospital to her final resting place.