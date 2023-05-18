MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old is arrested at Mission Veterans Memorial High School Wednesday morning after police found a loaded rifle in a car.

Parents were relieved no one was hurt, but many are still outraged that it happened in the first place.

“As a mom, my life is in that building. All the other moms, all the other dads, the teachers, the staff, there’s got to be a better way,” said parent Scandia Barrera.

At around 10:30 a.m. Mission Police received a report of a person driving into Veterans Memorial High School with a rifle and a mask. Police said the man exited the car and walked onto school property.

Barrera said the incident is a wake-up call.

“You can only pull that rubber band so far before it breaks and we’re asking a lot of our law enforcement, of our teachers, of our staff, of our parents of our children, get them up in the morning, send them to school. I hope you come back,” she added.

Police Chief Cesar Torres said they arrested a 19-year-old and upon an investigation, they found an M4 rifle in his vehicle, but not a mask. Torres told ValleyCentral this is a threat they don’t take lightly.

“We keep telling our community please report, anything that you see that looks suspicious, report any crime, we want to make sure that we take care of any threat immediately,” said Chief Torres.

Torres applauds the fast effort made by Mission CISD and said everyone did their part to make sure students and staff were safe.

“They went into total lockdown immediately. The superintendent was in control of the school staff. They closed the doors and locked the doors and turned off the lights, the kids were hiding,” said Torres.

Craig Verley, director of Public Relations and Marketing for Mission CISD, said the safety of their students is their top priority.

“Whether it’s something like what happened today or something that’s more investigative in nature. It takes everybody working together to make that happen. That’s why our students continue to stay in a safe environment and we were able to make sure that the students were safe today,” said Verley.

Police said the 19-year-old was there to pick up his brother, the investigation is ongoing.