MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Mission High School Choir students recently competed in the Texas Music Educators Association Region/Pre-Area Choir auditions.

Mission CISD said five students earned places at the auditions with one, Damian Perez, also earning the right to compete for a place in the TMEA State Choir on Jan. 7.

Other choir members making the region choir are Josue Nunez, Karen Mendoza, Daniella Escojido, and Jose Fuentes-Morales.

Escojido and Perez advanced to the pre-area auditions or earned places as alternates with Perez advancing to compete for the state choir.