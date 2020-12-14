Mission homicide ruled as murder-suicide

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—An investigation by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a murder-suicide took place on Sunday in rural Mission.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday near the area of FM 1925 and Landing Drive in rural Mission and found two bodies.

Alejandra Salinas Herrera, 28, and Heriberto Reyes, 34, were found dead.

Deputies met with a woman, who said Reyes was her husband.

The woman says Reyes physically assaulted her during a party that they were hosting.

The woman’s 23-year-old brother and Herrera arrived to check on her. At that moment, Reyes shot the brother and Herrera with a handgun before shooting himself.

The 23-year-old, who was shot multiple times, was transported to the hospital and is currently reported to be in critical, but stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Specialists, and Edinburg Police Department Crime Scene Specialists were called to continue the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Juan Pena Precinct 3, Place I pronounced Herrera and Reyes deceased and ordered an autopsy.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone in an abusive relationship or anyone who is a victim of family violence to seek help and call their office at (956) 383-8114.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).