Mission Home Depot donates to fire department

by: Victoria Lopez

Credit: The City of Mission

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Mission Fire Department received a donation from the Home Depot located in Mission.

Home Depot donated 20 cases of hand sanitizer.

The city of Mission tweeted their gratitude towards the establishment, adding a photo of Home Depot employees with Mission Firefighters and the hashtag #StrongerTogether.

