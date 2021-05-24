Mission Home Depot donates to fire department

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Mission Fire Department received a donation from the Home Depot located in Mission.
Home Depot donated 20 cases of hand sanitizer.
The city of Mission tweeted their gratitude towards the establishment, adding a photo of Home Depot employees with Mission Firefighters and the hashtag #StrongerTogether.