MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Historical Museum is hosting Summer Crafts Days during the month of July.

The month long event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. every Friday during the month of

July at the Mission Historical Museum, located at 200 E. Tom Landry St.

The following are the activities for the month of July:

Friday, July 7: Magnet making

Friday, July 14: Paper roll insects

Friday, July 21: Jellyfish and crab hats

Friday, July 28: Bendy snakes

Admission is free, recommended for children ages 6 through 12 and supplies will be provided as a first come first serve basis.