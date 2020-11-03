Mission Historical Museum shares plans for Veterans’ Day

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Historical Museum is making plans to commemorate Veterans’ Day amid the pandemic and is asking the community for help.

The museum plans to give out BBQ plates to veterans and they want the public to decorate their cars with posters supporting veterans.

“By creating these posters, the whole family and community can get involved. They can all gain appreciation for our veterans and their sacrifice for the country and ourselves. it’s just a way to honor the veterans,” Cyndi Stojanovic, Mission Historical Museum Director.

The deadline to submit a poster is Thursday, September 5. The drive-thru will be held on Veteran’s Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.