Mission hemp farm opens, growth in industry expected

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of hemp trees swayed their fragrant leaves in the wind in the greenhouse of a Mission hemp farm.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured: Roberto Morales

“We are not aware of anybody doing this type of volume actually south of Houston,” said Roberto Morales, owner of Healing Bloom Farm.

Healing Bloom handles all parts of production in-house with the main product being CBD oil, according to Morales.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami

“We are not aware of a facility this size going from seed to shelf, and my goal is to produce oil, a lot of CBD oil, to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Morales.

Morales said he has a family member who has suffered from seizures and was prescribed CBD oil, but at the time a 30-milliliter bottle would cost around $300.

In 2019 Morales said he began investing in Healing Bloom with a vision of becoming a 24-hour growing facility to supply retailers in Texas.

“This oils can go into almost any product from lotions to tinctures, edible butters; a whole line of different products,” said Hunter Ross, the processor and product formulator at Healing Bloom.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami

Morales explained that many people cannot tell the difference between a marijuana plant and a hemp plant.

“The difference is that marijuana has a lot of THC and very little CBD,” said Morales. “CBD is where the medicinal properties of this plant comes from.”

In Texas, the 2018 Farm Bill allowed hemp under .3% THC to be sold and grown legally.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami: Pictured: Drying room

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured: Seeds

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured: Hemp trimming and packaging

For local retailers, they say having a local supplier of this volume could bring improvement to the market.

“Being able to have a local facility like this will help retailers out a lot because instead of outsourcing stuff from different states we will actually be able to get oil extracted from our hometown in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Trevor Kocaoglan, owner of Rio CBD RGV.