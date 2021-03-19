Mission helping their residents to spring clean

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Trying to clean up the community while making lives easier for residents is the goal for the city of Mission’s Sanitation Department with its Bulky Item Curbside Collection services.

The Sanitation Director of Mission, Roel Mendiola, said they normally do their bulky item pick-up every year, almost like the community’s spring cleaning, in hopes of helping the community. He said some people don’t know how to properly dispose of their items.

“What we’re picking up is refrigerators, BBQ pits, stoves, mattresses, you see a lot of big heavy items and also what we’re doing in our community, our elderly community that can’t roll out things we’re going out personally and helping them out,” said Mendiola.

Although this week Mission’s bulky item pick is not including brush, he mentions next week they will start those brush pick services again. According to Mendiola, since the winter storm, those calls have been constant.

“We’re seeing a lot of brush a lot of weeds. During the winter storm, we had a lot of trees that died, so basically everyone is taking that out and replanting, trying to remove all their old brush from trees that died,” said Mendiola.

He says this service is curbside. Those who want bulky items picked up or the brush service next week can call the department at 956-583-2564.