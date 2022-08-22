MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Food Pantry is now providing and accepting donations for cat and dog food.

According to the City of Mission Facebook page, the food drive titled Mission PAWsible, has accepted donations from Brick Fire Pizza, Ranch House Burgers, Movie Night, and community donations.

All the food has been marked, dated, and ready to be picked up.

“I am very thankful and grateful for the donations that the community have provided for the Mission Food Pantry, so we can provide the dog and cat food at this time,” Adela Ortega said in the social media post.

Mission Food Pantry will be open at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 115 S. Mayberry Rd.

For more information, contact the pantry at (956) 585-3542.