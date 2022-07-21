MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred early Thursday morning.

Mission Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez said at around 3 a.m. firefighters were called to the 300 block of Bahia St. where a female about 60 years old was in her bedroom. The home had burglar bars which made it difficult to get her out.

She was taken to a Mission hospital where she died. The identity of the woman has not been released and an investigation is underway, said fire officials.

More information will be given as it becomes available.