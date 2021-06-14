Mission family fights for land as governor announces plans to continue border wall construction

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott announced his plans to continue border wall construction during the Public Health Summit on June 9.

The border wall stretches into Mission where there are currently gaps. The federal government seized landowners’ land earlier this year in an effort to finish the wall.

Over two decades of land ownership and two years of fighting in court, six and a half acres were confiscated from the Cavazos family in April.

“President Biden said no more wall, not one more foot of fall and no more land confiscation, but yet our land was confiscated,” said Reynaldo Anzaldua, a Cavazos family relative.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this year putting a pause to the construction of the border wall.

Abbott announced that the border will continue being built, but without financial assistance from the federal government.

“The state of Texas will do everything possible to secure the border and to keep your communities safe,” said Abbott.

Anzaldua said that this experience isn’t anything new to him or his family and that it’s been happening for generations.

The family told KVEO they will continue to fight in every legal way possible.

The family has not been given any updates on when the construction of the border wall will commence on their property nor have they been issued in writing that their land has been seized.