MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission Economic Development Corporation is hosting a disaster relief session for residents and business owners affected by recent severe weather.

The U.S. Small Business Administration informational session will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the Center for Education and Economic Development, located at 801 N. Bryan Road.

The session is meant to inform residents affected by April 28 severe weather, about SBA’s disaster assistance loans, guidelines, resources and understand the available options.

For more information on the event, contact Angela R. Burton at angela.burton@sba.gov.

To register and reserve a spot in the session click here.