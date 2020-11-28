Mission EDC promotes small businesses

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Small businesses are one of the largest generators of jobs in the U.S., and the Mission Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is doing its part to highlight it.

Black Friday is traditionally where people would line up outside and wait for the latest electronics and items. That might not be the case this year, in a year where small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic. The city of Mission is hosting an event to support their local small businesses.

A Kickback Colada from Pineapple Ninjas Food Truck in Mission.

Mission food park is hosting ‘small business market days’, giving local vendors the opportunity to show their products. The event spans the entire Black Friday weekend and the highlight? The food trucks in the area.

“We have eight food trucks that are active. And it’s definitely a nice place to be out and be able to be around people,” said Daniel Silva, the CEO of the Mission EDC.

The food truck owners are grateful for the attention this event will bring to their trucks.

“The beauty of this, is that it leads entrepreneurs to fulfill their dreams and make it possible,” said Gaspar Hernandez, owner of Air Wings food truck.

For Hernandez, the weekend long event was the perfect opportunity to exhibit his new food truck.

“It’s a brand new concept, (the air fried wings) it’s new out there,” said Hernandez, “There are people that have cholesterol problems, people that want to eat healthier, so this is the healthiest alternative to wings.”