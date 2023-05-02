MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Economic Development Corporation helps local businesses that were impacted after this weekend’s storm.

Mission EDC is opening the doors to its CEED Building, located at 801 N. Bryan Rd, to any Mission business who have no power or were affected by the storm.

“It’s really hard when a business doesn’t have electricity and if we can help in some sort of way well that’s what we want to do,” said CEO of Mission EDC, Teclo Garcia.

The building is scheduled to open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting now until Wednesday. Mission EDC said, business owners just have to sign in, connect to the internet and enjoy the free WiFi.