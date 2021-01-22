Mission drainage improvements underway, targeting most susceptible flooding areas

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Homes and businesses of Mission residents were among the most severely impacted by the June floods of 2018.

Now the city of is investing into the community through drainage upgrades.

One recently completed project targeted the area of one-mile and Erma Ave through upsizing concrete pipes, clearing debris from an existing ditch and installing several inlets in the surrounding residential area.

“The scope of the work was to install a 42-inch drain line all the way from one-mile south, all the way to the drain ditch you see in my background,” said City Engineer Juan Pablo Terrazas. “Our public work staff did it in house; we did all these improvements on our drain ditch and cleaned it out to have more capacity.”

Ground was first broken on this project in October and Terrazas said they were able to stick to the 100-day completion goal and roughly $500,000 budget.

It is the first of a series of planned upgrades throughout Mission, with the areas most susceptible to flooding being prioritized.

“We went through a comprehensive assessment throughout the city of Mission and this was one of the projects on our list, so we decided to target this project first,” said Terrazas. “That’s why we chose this project to be completed as soon as possible.”

He adds the city is in the process of securing the funding needed to move forward with the list of improvements and asks residents remain patient.

Other drainage areas included in the master plan include 21st street and Glasscock, Astroland and Sunset.