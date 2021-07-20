Mission Crime Stoppers and Driscoll Health Plan to host back-to-school drive-thru giveaway

MISSION, Texas (KVEO)- The Mission Crime Stoppers and Driscoll Health Plan have partnered to host a back-to-school drive-thru giveaway in front of the Mission Police Department.

The event is scheduled for July 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The drive-thru will give away over 800 backpacks to Rio Grande Valley students.

“The backpacks are going to be filled with supplies so students can be ready for school,” said Mission Police Department Corporal Robert Rodriguez.

The backpacks will include school necessities such as notebooks, erasers, pencils, glue, and more. The student must be present in the vehicle to receive their backpack.

The drive-thru will also have a free vaccine clinic for students.

“We make sure the children that haven’t been vaccinated are vaccinated, so [Hidalgo County] Precinct 3 and our health department are doing everything we can to be out there and to be letting our mothers and students know that vaccines are available. We are gonna be on site so we can make it as easiest as possible,” said Hidalgo County Precinct three Commissioner Everardo Villarreal.

The vaccine clinic will be at the Mission Parks and Recreation building at 721 Bryan Road from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Both the backpacks and vaccine clinic will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.