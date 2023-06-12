MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department confirmed its city hall was vandalized overnight.

According to the City of Mission, the suspect in the vandalism was detained Sunday in a separate case of public intoxication.

The building, located at 1201 E 8th Street was seen with broken windows and yellow caution flags.

The drive-thru where residents pay their bills, on the far left side of the building was covered with caution flags.

Caution string was also seen in front of the left side windows, some of which had been shattered. The front door of the building was also seen with glass on the floor.

Mission City Hall/ Emiliano Pena

A few windows and doors were boarded up as well.

Officials have not disclosed if any suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the damages.