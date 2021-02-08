Mission City Council to proclaim “Lt. Javier Ramon Day”

Credit: City of Mission/Lt. Javier Ramon

MISSION, Texas (KVEO)—Mission City Council will proclaim February 8 as “Lt. Javier Ramon Day,” to honor the officer returning home after spending five months in San Antonio hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The Mission City Council will declare the proclamation today during their virtual city council meeting at 4:30 p.m.

Mission Lieutenant Javier ‘Javy’ Ramon was hospitalized in August with COVID-19. He spent five months battling COVID-19 in a San Antonio hospital. He was cleared and returned to the Rio Grande Valley in January.

During an interview, sent to KVEO from the city of Mission, Ramon said that he was clinically dead for seven minutes at DHR, but wasn’t aware of it until a couple of weeks after.

“I remember I was giving myself up to God. Just letting him know ‘I’m not ready to go’ but it’s his will, so be it… I just remember letting him know that ‘whatever he decides, but I’m not ready’,” said Ramon.

Credit: City Of Mission

The 27-year veteran is currently recovering at home with his family, he said he feels determined to get back to work and try to influence people in a positive way.