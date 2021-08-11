Mission CISD will require face masks on school buses

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced it will require the use of face masks on school buses.

According to a release from the district, students who board school buses will need to wear face masks beginning August 16, the first day of school.

The district states that this mask mandate is following orders provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Each bus will have a supply of masks on board to provide students in case they do not have one when they board the bus.

“School buses are the most confined spaces our students may find themselves in,” explained Dr. Carol G. Perez, superintendent. “We will continue to strongly encourage everyone entering our facilities to wear a mask.”

Mission CISD buses will also have hand sanitizer and assigned seating for students. The district states that children from the same household will be required to sit together.

The district notes that buses will be cleaned every day and bus air condition filters will capture and eliminate COVID-19 viral particles.